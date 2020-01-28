Man was getting ready to watch dodgy downloaded movie when PSNI entered Co. Derry house - police find £35,000 of herbal cannabis drying on clothes horse

A man was settling down to watch an illegally downloaded movie when the PSNI entered his Co. Derry house and discovered £35,000 worth of herbal cannabis drying on a clothes horse.

The police operation was carried out at an address in Coleraine, Co. Derry recently.

The herbal cannabis was discovered drying on a clothes horse upstairs.

"Having forced entry to that very same house in Coleraine the bemused movie watcher was shocked to see police in his living room and he was even more surprised when those same officers followed their noses up his stairs and found his recently produced crop of herbal cannabis drying out on of all things a clothes horse," said the PSNI.

"Having bagged up his produce - valued at £35,000 he had to pack up his laptop and accompany officers to answer some sticky questions.

"He never did get to watch those illegally downloaded movies but at least he had a bed for the night.

"If you have information about drug dealing in our community please contact us on 101 or using crimestoppers 0800 555111," added police.