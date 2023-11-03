Man who assaulted and spat at officer in hospital jailed for ‘utterly unacceptable’ behaviour

Bishop Street Courthouse

Roy Cunningham (29) of Dacre Terrace in Derry admitted disorderly behaviour and assault that occurred on August 21.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) were called by an office holder in John Street in the city centre who said that Cunningham had been leaning on a window sill outside his office and that he had been asked to move but had refused.

The man said that when he asked the defendant to move he became aggressive and put him in fear of violence, the court was told.

When interviewed Cunningham said he did not remember anything about the incident which was captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV).

The court also heard of an incident on June 8 of this year when the defendant was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital.

While there be became uncooperative and was 'shouting and swearing' at police, Derry Magistrates’ Court heard.

He then kicked one officer and spat at another two.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that his client was aware of the court's attitude to hospital offences.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the behaviour outside the office was 'bad enough' but that the hospital incident had been worse.

He said that the spitting offences were 'completely and utterly unacceptable and would not be tolerated.'