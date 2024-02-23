Man who handed over Stanley knife to police after disturbance jailed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alioune Sow (18) of Victoria Place in Derry admitted a charge of possessing a Stanley knife in Carlisle Road in Derry on November 21 last.
The court heard that police were called to a report of a disturbance involving some males.
Sow was among them and police believed he may have been in the vicinity for drugs so they searched him.
He was asked if he had anything on him that could injured an officer and handed over a Stanley knife.
At interview Sow admitted having the knife and said it was for his protection after he received a threat.
Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that the knife had not featured in the original disturbance and he had handed it over immediately.
District Judge Barney McElholm said for 'someone so young he has an appalling record.'
He said Sow had been given a series of suspended sentences last October 'to shock him' into changing his behaviour.
The judge said that within a month he had been caught with the Stanley knife.
Sow was jailed for 6 months.