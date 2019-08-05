Man who lost leg in shooting in court on drug charges

A man who lost a leg as a result of a shooting has received a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate’s Court for drug offences.

Thomas Kelly (32) of Knockena in Derry admitted possessing cocaine and cannabis on December 26 last. He also admitted possessing class C drug Etizolam on the same date.

The court was told that police were called to an address due to an ongoing disturbance. Kelly was taken into custody and while being conveyed to the police station two small bags of cocaine were found, as well as cannabis and 10 blue tablets. Kelly made no comment during interview.

A defence solicitor said that the date was significant as the original incident was after a party. He said his client had ‘battled with drugs’ for years and had been shot and imprisoned for drugs in the past, and that he had not realised the only person being hurt was himself. He said Kelly now involved in voluntary drug counselling.

Kelly was given a three month sentence suspended for two years and fined £300.