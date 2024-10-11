Man who lunged towards the nurse and said 'I will smash your face in' jailed in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A judge at Derry Magistrate's Court has said that there had to be 'zero tolerance' when it comes to assaults on public servants and warned that anyone convicted of this will receive a prison sentence.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judge was speaking as Patrick Corbally (25) of no fixed abode appeared before the Magistrate’s Court in the city on Friday charged with assaulting a community psychiatric nurse on October 10.

The court heard that the Police Service of Northern Ireland were called to a report of a male, Corbally, threatening to jump from a building in Altnagelvin Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corbally, the court heard, was taken for assessment, and while this was under way the defendant 'became agitated' and abusive towards staff.

Altnagelvin Hospital. (File picture)

The injured party said that the assessment was over, and Corbally said, 'I will smash your face in' and lunged towards the nurse.

The defendant told police that he had 'issues' with the injured party.

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said his client recognised the injured party provided a 'public service'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said his client had led a nomadic existence before meeting a woman from Derry and coming to live in the city.

The solicitor said that Corbally had been homeless since early September, and on the day in question he was 'very agitated, very upset and highly frustrated'.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said that 'the court has to send a message that anyone who assaults a public servant in this way will serve a prison sentence.'

Corbally was jailed for three months.