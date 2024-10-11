Man who lunged towards the nurse and said 'I will smash your face in' jailed in Derry
The judge was speaking as Patrick Corbally (25) of no fixed abode appeared before the Magistrate’s Court in the city on Friday charged with assaulting a community psychiatric nurse on October 10.
The court heard that the Police Service of Northern Ireland were called to a report of a male, Corbally, threatening to jump from a building in Altnagelvin Hospital.
Corbally, the court heard, was taken for assessment, and while this was under way the defendant 'became agitated' and abusive towards staff.
The injured party said that the assessment was over, and Corbally said, 'I will smash your face in' and lunged towards the nurse.
The defendant told police that he had 'issues' with the injured party.
Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said his client recognised the injured party provided a 'public service'.
He said his client had led a nomadic existence before meeting a woman from Derry and coming to live in the city.
The solicitor said that Corbally had been homeless since early September, and on the day in question he was 'very agitated, very upset and highly frustrated'.
Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said that 'the court has to send a message that anyone who assaults a public servant in this way will serve a prison sentence.'
Corbally was jailed for three months.