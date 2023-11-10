Man who punched another man in the face in Derry told police he was 'genuinely sorry'

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court on charges of assault, possession of Class B drugs and obstruction.

Phillip Devenney, 33, of Spencer Road in Derry, was charged with, on July 1 this year, being in possession of cannabis after police found him drunk and smelling of the drug in Sackville Street.

Police search him as he shouted abuse at them.

Devenney was also charged with, on July 21, assaulting a man, punching him in the face and kicking him while shouting abuse.

Police arrested him at the B&B he usually resides in and, when interviewed, he said he was 'genuinely sorry'.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that Devenney had pleaded guilty to both sets of charges on his first appearance and had also apologised to police for his behaviour during his interviews.

He said that Devenney was a 'decent young man' but clearly had issues.