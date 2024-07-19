Man who punched woman and held her in a choke hold jailed for domestic abuse offences in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court for offences including aggravated by domestic abuse despite his barrister saying he had shown 'shame, disgust and disgrace' for his behaviour.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyrone McLaughlin (31) of Carrickreagh Gardens in Derry admitted charges of non fatal strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault on a female on August 26, 2023.

The court heard that police were called to a report of a domestic incident and the injured party said she had been with her partner and there had been a verbal disagreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said McLaughlin had punched her and she had lost consciousness, and when she came round he had a choke hold on her and she lost consciousness again.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Police noticed swelling on the woman and said that she was 'visibly in pain'.

McLaughlin made no comment in interview, the court heard.

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said that these were 'very serious offences' and an immediate custodial sentence was possible.

He said that the victim had not co-operated with police after her initial account on body worn camera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The barrister said that his client had pleaded guilty, which was a sign of remorse in itself and added that he felt shame for what he had done.

Deputy District Judge John Rea said these offences were among the most serious before the Magistrate's Court.

He said while credit was due for the guilty plea, he felt a custodial sentence was appropriate.

McLaughlin was jailed for six months and ordered to pay £500 in compensation.