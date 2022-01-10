Man who spat at police in Derry said he had COVID

Michael McMahon (30) of Station B&B in the Northland Road in Derry admitted charges of assault and criminal damage that occurred on July 7 last year.

The court, suitting on Thursday last, heard that police went to serve a warrant on McMahon.

The court was told that he then became ‘irate’ and spat at one officer and in a police vehicle.

He told police that he had Covid and the vehicle had to be taken off the road.

it was subsequently cleaned at the cost of £45.

The court heard that McMahon continued his behaviour throughout his detention.

An examination was conducted by a doctor and did not reveal any Covid symptoms.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said it was ‘an unsavoury offence’, but added that her client had entered an early guilty plea.

She said her client had been in custody after the incident and this had been ‘a sobering experience’ for McMahon.

McMahon was given five months in prison suspended for two years.