Man who squared up to A&E nurse at Altnagelvin in Derry ordered to pay 'hefty compensation'

Thomas Rush (39) of Glengalliagh Park in Derry appeared at the local Magistrate's Court where he admitted being disorderly in the hospital and assault on a nurse on December 5 last.

The court heard that police were called to a report of a disorderly patient in the Accident & Emergency Department at the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were told by the injured party that Rush had put her in fear of violence.

Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry. (File picture)

He had become aggressive and was running around the department shouting that he was not staying there.

When the nurse tried to stop him leaving as he needed treatment he squared up to her and told her to 'get out of my f-----g way.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rush was subsequently arrested and told police he could not remember what had happened but apologised.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that Rush had had issues with drugs and alcohol.

He said 'hospitals are hospitals, not warzones', and said no one should have to put up with this sort of behaviour or the threat of violence while doing their job.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that normally this type of offences resulted in an immediate custodial sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said while these were 'very, very serious offences', Rush had expressed regret and disgust and had apologised.