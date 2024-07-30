Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who stole hairstyling equipment and cash from a salon in Derry city centre last year has been jailed.

Forty-one-year-old man John Patrick McGilloway was sentenced at Derry Crown Court on Monday for burglary of the commercial premises during the Easter period last year.

He was sentenced to two years - one year in prison and one year on licence - for the burglary at a hairdressing salon on Foyle Street, which was reported to police on April 11, 2023. Cash and stock, including hair styling equipment, was stolen.

Detective Sergeant Gingell from North West Criminal Investigation Division said: "Burglary can have a significant impact and, in this case, not only was there the distress of what happened for those impacted, but there was also a financial impact for the business."