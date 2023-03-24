Michael Connors (27) of Patrick Street in Derry admitted a series of offences that occurred on June 26 last year.

The court heard that the woman had briefly left her bag unattended in Shipquay Street in the city centre.

She discovered several items including her purse and phone had been taken.

Shipquay Street in Derry.

Shortly afterwards she was informed that her card had been used for two purchases.

Reports were that three people had been in the area at the time of the offence, the court was told.

It also emerged that a witness had came forward who saw the theft take place.

CCTV operators in the city were alerted to the description given by the witnesses, and reported that they were in the Guildhall Square area.

The defendant was searched and drugs were found on him and a subsequent search of his home recovered the phone stolen from the woman.

Defence counsel Sean Doherty said it was 'a mean and unpleasant offence.'

He said that the defendant had subsequently moved to England and did not plan to return to the city.

The barrister said that the defendant was currently serving a prison sentence in England at the minute.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the defendant had shown 'absolutely no remorse whatsoever'.