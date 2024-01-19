Man who stole Yankee Candles, paint and barbecue from B&M Bargains and Homebase sentenced

A man has been sentenced at Derry Magistrates Court for assault and three counts of shoplifting at local stores.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Coyle (52) of Rock Mills in Derry was charged with, on September 7 last year, assaulting his partner when drunk.

He later claimed his drink was possibly spiked at a party the previous night, and apologised for his actions.

He was also charged with three counts of shoplifting.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charges involved multiple items stolen between January and July 2022.

The court heard that Coyle was seen on close circuit television (CCTV) to be stealing candle sticks to the value of £87.78 from B&M Bargains. He also stole Yankee candles valuing £150 from the same shop.

Coyle was also charged with stealing a barbecue and paint from Homebase, with the items having a total value of £414.

The court sitting on Friday heard that Coyle was stopped by security personnel as he was leaving the Homebase shop, and he was asked for a receipt for the items in his possession at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Defence Barrister acting for Coyle, Stephen Chapman said that Coyle had pleaded guilty to all the offences at the earliest opportunity.

The barrister also added that, regarding the assault charge, he did not have any previous record for violence.

Coyle was sentenced during the hearing on Friday to 18 months probation for the assault and six months for the thefts, suspended for two years.