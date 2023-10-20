News you can trust since 1772

Man who ‘veered’ across Culmore Road jailed for seven months for drink driving

A man who received a suspended sentence in June has been jailed at Derry Magistrates’ Court after he admitted similar offences.
By Staff Reporter
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:52 BST
Bishop Street CourthouseBishop Street Courthouse
Bishop Street Courthouse

George McGowan (36) of Beraghvale in Derry admitted driving with excess alcohol on June 15.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday that police were on patrol in the Culmore Road area and observed a vehicle 'veering' across the road.

They stopped the vehicle driven by McGowan at Sainsbury’s supermarket on the Strand Road and detected the smell of alcohol on his breath.

An evidential breath test revealed a reading of 79mgs more than twice the legal limit.

The defendant said he had consumed two large glasses of wine.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said that McGowan had a relevant record.

He said he initially believed he did not need help with his alcohol issues but now accepts he does.

McGowan was jailed for 7 months and disqualified from driving for 3 years.