Man who ‘veered’ across Culmore Road jailed for seven months for drink driving

Bishop Street Courthouse

George McGowan (36) of Beraghvale in Derry admitted driving with excess alcohol on June 15.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday that police were on patrol in the Culmore Road area and observed a vehicle 'veering' across the road.

They stopped the vehicle driven by McGowan at Sainsbury’s supermarket on the Strand Road and detected the smell of alcohol on his breath.

An evidential breath test revealed a reading of 79mgs more than twice the legal limit.

The defendant said he had consumed two large glasses of wine.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said that McGowan had a relevant record.

He said he initially believed he did not need help with his alcohol issues but now accepts he does.