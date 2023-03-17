Man with slim build in dark hoodie descended from roof and stole large sum of cash from take-away

Police are appealing for information in relation to the burglary which occurred on the lower Culmore Road near the retail complex.

Officers at Strand Road provided a short description of the man, who got into the take-away from above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A male described as slim build wearing a dark hoodie entered the premises through the roof and made off with a large sum of money between the hours of 1am and 2am on 16/03/2023.”

Police said the burglary occurred on the lower Culmore Road.

Police are asking anybody with information to come forward.

“If you were in this area and have seen anything suspicious, please contact Police on 101 Quoting CC487 of 16/03/2023,” a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad