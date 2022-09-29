Man's ear reportedly bitten in assault outside Derry pub

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were injured during an incident in The Diamond during the early hours of today, Thursday, September 29.

At around 12.30 a.m. two men aged in their twenties are reported to have been assaulted by another man outside a bar in the area. One man was punched and sustained facial injuries. The other man reports he had his ear bitten.

Sergeant O'Hara said: "We know the area was busy and urge anyone who witnessed this incident, or captured footage of what happened, to call 101, quoting reference number 51 of 29/09/22."

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/