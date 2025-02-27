Masked gang leave man in hospital with injured head and hands in Derry crowbar attack
The victim was treated in hospital following the attack in Galliagh.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses in relation to the report of the assault which occurred in the Fern Park area.
Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Shortly after 11.20pm, it was reported that a number of masked men, armed with weapons including a crowbar, entered a house in the area and assaulted the male occupant.
“The victim sustained injuries to his head and his hand, and was taken to hospital for treatment.
“Our investigation is ongoing, and we’re appealing to anyone who might have been in the area at the time, or who has any information which might assist us, to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1913 of 26/02/25.”
Witnesses can report at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org