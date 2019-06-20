Masked gang reportedly ordered man to get into car in Derry

Police have appealed for information after an incident in Derry during which a masked gang ordered a man to get into a car with them.

The incident reportedly occurred at 12.30am on Tuesday, June 11, although details have only emerged today.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report that as two men were walking along Templemore Road, a car with four masked men on-board stopped and ordered one of the men to get into their vehicle.

“Both men ran off from the scene when one of the passengers alighted from the car.

“Police would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who has information that could assist police with their investigation to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 26 11/06/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”