Masked loyalist youths launch fireworks at Derry pub

Footage of masked youths launching fireworks into a beer garden in bar in Derry has been shared on a loyalist social media channel.

The video, posted in the early hours of Tuesday, shows an attack on Annie’s Bar in Top of the Hill.

A number of youths can be seen walking down Irish Street and attacking the pub.

The soundtrack is a ballad glorifying Ulster Defence Association killer Michael Stone.

A rocket heading towards Annie's Bar on Monday.

Footage on the same channel shows a large group of masked youths letting off rockets in Knockwellan Park.

The PSNI confirmed it received reports from around 9.35pm on Monday that fireworks were being discharged in the Top of The Hill area and in the Knockwellan/Trench Road/Irish Street area.

According to one of the reports this had been going on for around 45 minutes and involved a number of young people - some of whom were said to be masked - who were standing on the road, discharging fireworks.

Police attended and carried out patrols, but those who reportedly involved had left area.

A masked youth launching a firework at Annie's Bar.

Witnesses were urged to call 101, or report via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Sinn Féin Waterside Councillor Christopher Jackson called for an end to sectarian clashes in the Top of the Hill area.

He commented: “It’s believed the violence began when firework rockets were fired at Annie’s Bar. Local youths then retaliated by attacking homes in the Irish Street area.

“But no matter where this violence emanated from, it is blatant sectarianism and needs to be condemned.

Footage of the attack on Monday

“It also caused a great deal of distress to local residents and I would urge all those with influence to use it to ensure there is no repeat.

“There can be no place for sectarianism in our society."

Ulster Unionist Alderman Darren Guy described the attacks on Annie's Bar and retaliatory attacks on homes in Irish Street as ‘shocking’.

Ald. Guy said it follows what he described as ‘increased levels of sectarianism on both sides, which had not been seen in the city for years’ during the summer months.

"Youths on both sides have continuously goaded one another over social media and it now looks as if this has continued into the Autumn with the use of fireworks.

"Aiming fireworks at property and even worse directly at people, is intolerable and can only lead to serious injury or worse. I would urge those using fireworks as a weapon to seriously consider their actions, before it's too late.

"Of course, like in the summer such actions lead to reprisals, and it is usually the innocent bystanders who then suffer as homes were attacked by Catholic youths at the top of Irish Street,” said the UUP councillor.

DUP Alderman Niree McMorris said: “All acts of intimidation or violence is wrong and should be condemned unequivocally. It saddens me that youth are engaging in these types of mindless acts, therefore I appeal to parents and youth workers to engage with these youth to stop this type of behaviour repeating itself.”

The Irish Republican Socialist Party stated: “We arrived on the scene shortly after and talked to the people who were in the bar at the time. They witnessed masked individuals walk down the road from Irish Street towards the bar where they set upon attacking the bar by throwing fireworks into the beer garden.

"We call on those with influence in the loyalist community to put an end to this mindless bigotry at once as it serves no purpose to the working-class communities in Derry on both sides.”