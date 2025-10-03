Masked man forces shop assistant to hand over cash in Derry robbery

A masked man forced a shop assistant to hand over money during the robbery of a filling station in Derry.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No one was hurt in the incident.

Police say the received a report of a robbery at a filling station in the Creggan Road area on Wednesday, October 1.

It was reported that at around 7.50pm a man, described as being approximately 5’6” tall, wearing a black puffa jacket, black trousers, black shoes and a balaclava, pushed his way into the premises and forced a staff member to hand over a sum of money before making off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police received a report of a robbery at a filling station in the Creggan Road area on Wednesday last.

The staff member was not injured as a result of the incident.

Detectives are investigating and would ask anyone with information, or who may have captured footage from the area which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them at Strand Road station on 101, quoting reference 1379 01/10/25.

Information can also be submitted via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

The Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800555111 or at http://crimestoppers-uk.org