Masked man forces shop assistant to hand over cash in Derry robbery
No one was hurt in the incident.
Police say the received a report of a robbery at a filling station in the Creggan Road area on Wednesday, October 1.
It was reported that at around 7.50pm a man, described as being approximately 5’6” tall, wearing a black puffa jacket, black trousers, black shoes and a balaclava, pushed his way into the premises and forced a staff member to hand over a sum of money before making off.
The staff member was not injured as a result of the incident.
Detectives are investigating and would ask anyone with information, or who may have captured footage from the area which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them at Strand Road station on 101, quoting reference 1379 01/10/25.
Information can also be submitted via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
The Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800555111 or at http://crimestoppers-uk.org