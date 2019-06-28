Masked men attempt to hijack van in Bogside

Three masked men reportedly attempted to hijack a van in the Bogside in broad daylight yesterday afternoon.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the report of the attempted hijacking in the Westland Street area.

Detective Constable Adam Beckett said: “It was reported to police that at approximately 1.30 pm, the driver of a Renault Trafic van was approached by three masked men who demanded the driver take the vehicle to a different location.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact officers at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1000 of 27/06/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.