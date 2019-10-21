Masked men fire shot at house in Derry

Police in Derry are investigating after a shot was fired through the window of a house last night (Sunday).

Overnight, police were in attendance at the scene of the incident, which happened in the Shearwater Way area of the Waterside.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that three masked men called to the house at around 10pm (Sunday) before firing a shot through the living room window.

“There are no reports of any injuries.”

The spokesperson added: “Officers ask anyone who was in the area of Shearwater Way this evening and who has any information which could help them with their enquiries to contact police at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1943 20/10/19. Information can also be given anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.