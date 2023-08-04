Mayor condemns rainbow crossing vandalism as attack on whole community as council removes paint

“I was shocked and saddened to learn that our rainbow crossing was defaced in this way,” Mayor Logue said. “The crossing is a bright and colourful demonstration that we are a city that celebrates diversity and where everyone is welcome.

“This act of vandalism is therefore an attack on not just our LGBTQ+ community but the city as a whole.

“This is an act of criminal damage and a hate crime and I’d like to appeal to anyone with information relating to it to contact the PSNI.”

The paint on the crossing was removed by Council’s cleansing teams in consultation with the Department for Infrastructure.