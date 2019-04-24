Mayor John Boyle and Council Chief John Kelpie to attend Lyra McKee funeral

The Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, John Boyle, and its Chief Executive John Kelpie, will be among the mourners at the funeral of Lyra McKee in St. Anne's Cathedral in Belfast this afternoon.

Mayor Boyle attended her wake earlier this week where he met with her family and extended the heartfelt sympathies of the people of Derry at their tragic loss.

He also met with Secretary of State Karen Bradley and An Tánaiste, Simon Coveney who travelled to Derry to sign the Book of Condolence in the Guildhall.

Mayor Boyle said: “The shooting of Lyra McKee in our city last Thursday has had a huge impact on the people of Derry and the wider community. We are all deeply shocked and saddened at her murder and will join in solidarity today with her family and friends to celebrate her life. Lyra McKee was a wonderful person, she believed in peace, tolerance and equality. She symbolised all that was good about our society.

“Today we will remember her as the talented and loving person we all loved, who committed her life to campaigning and writing for a better future. Our city sends its love and strength to those who knew and loved Lyra as they say the hardest of goodbyes. Rest in peace Lyra.”

The Mayor added that those who are unable to attend the funeral today can show their solidarity with Lyra’s family and friends by gathering in Guildhall Square at 1 p.m. for the 'Come Together for Lyra' event.

He added that the Book of Condolence in memory of Lyra McKee will also remain open for the public to sign at the Guildhall for a number of weeks.