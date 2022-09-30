McLaughlin asks Lyons if he has considered mandatory drink-spiking kits for pubs, clubs and hotels
Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has asked the Stormont Economy Minister Gordon Lyons whether he has considered making anti-drink spiking kits mandatory in pubs, clubs and hotels.
By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 30th September 2022, 10:54 am
She asked if he had engaged with the Justice Minister Naomi Long on the matter.
He replied: “I have not considered mandating that all hospitality venues offer spiking kits as it is not within the remit of my Department. Other NI Departments are better placed to provide a response on this matter.” He said he had not engaged with Ms. Long.