Sinéad McLaughlin has described the violence on the streets of Belfast as an ‘explosion of hate’ and blamed it on ‘far-right agitators’ with ‘racist and fascist’ attitudes.

The SDLP MLA said it was hard to find the words to describe the recent disturbances.

"The scenes of racist attacks, wanton destruction and outright hatred have been appalling, disturbing and plainly wrong. Last weekend, we saw nothing short of an explosion of hate on our streets. It has shaken us all,” said the local MLA.

She was speaking in the Stormont Assembly after it was recalled on Thursday to discuss the recent anti-immigrant and racist violence in Belfast.

Supporters gather at the United Against Racism rally in Guildhall Square on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

"I hope that today provides an opportunity for loud and unequivocal condemnation of that hate from every single politician and every single party. That is political leadership, and I hope that, collectively, we do that today.

"Over the past week, far right agitators have sought to cruelly and criminally exploit people, often our teenagers, for their own racist ends. Those agitators have shown the worst of our society. They have shown the dark underbelly of the racist and fascist attitudes that still exist.

"They made me embarrassed and ashamed, not just because those elements still exist but because this is 2024 and we still have a society where those kinds of attitudes are allowed to fester and grow and where too many people still point to desperate people who come across on boats and dinghies as being the enemy. The vast majority of us know that it is inequality, not immigration, that is the real enemy,” she said.

The SDLP MLA referred to the large attendance at Wednesday’s United Against Racism rally in Derry.

"I was proud to stand in a packed Guildhall Square last night and listen to our mayor — our first citizen [Lilian Seenoi Barr] — give a powerful, passionate speech against right-wing agitators.

"It was a message of hope, and it was powerfully delivered by our first black mayor. That gave me hope, because that is who we are, and that is who Northern Ireland is. We heard that loud and clear at those demonstrations,” she said.

Alleged barriers to housing or employment cited by some of those fomenting street violence are not because of migrants or refugees, Mrs. McLaughlin told MLAs.

She reminded the Assembly that ‘we take a staggeringly low share’ of people fleeing war and seeking refuge here.

“Those barriers are because of policy failure. Housing Rights has been clear that the housing crisis, in particular, is not caused by migration but by the devastatingly low levels of social housing that have been built.

"We need to get back to the facts in this public debate, and it is the job of all of us in this Chamber to educate and inform and never demonise.

"In the face of this violence, many people are rightly asking themselves what kind of society we are building for the next generation.

"It is also important to say today that our society cannot be one where this kind of behaviour is allowed to proceed or go unpunished or where attitudes remain unchanged, nor can it be one where we appeal to criminal gangs to use their influence to bring down tempers or quell racist incidents,” said Mrs. McLaughlin.