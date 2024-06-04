Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sinéad McLaughlin referred to racist abuse levelled at the new Mayor of Derry & Strabane Lilian Barr by social media trolls while calling for stand-alone hate crime legislation at Stormont on Tuesday.

The Foyle MLA tabled a motion at Stormont which stated that the ‘legislation governing hate-motivated crimes in Northern Ireland is outdated and no longer fit for purpose’ and called on Justice Minister Naomi Long to introduce new legislation within the next 12 months.

She spoke of the abuse received by the Mayor of Derry & Strabane Lilian Barr over recent weeks.

"Last night, I attended the installation of the new Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Lilian Seenoi-Barr. It was a joyous, profound and moving evening, but her appointment has shown us just how far we have to go when it comes to hate.

The new Mayor of Derry & Strabane Lilian Barr.

"If anyone has seen the trolls on her social media over the past four weeks — indeed, the trolls were out in some form last night again — they will find them really quite shocking.

"That has given me a sense of some of the darkest elements of the hate of difference in our society. We know that those are just some of the examples of the deeply toxic and damaging hatred that has come to the fore recently,” said the Foyle MLA.

Mrs. McLaughlin said she has also been ‘deeply shocked and appalled at the racist anti-asylum seeker graffiti painted on walls’ across the North.

"Many hate incidents have gone unpunished. Unfortunately, progress has been far too slow on this issue, and we risk adding action on hate crime to the list of issues that still have not been progressed by the Assembly. My party colleagues and I believe that making progress on hate crime should be right at the top of our priorities,” she declared.

Mrs. McLaughlin’s motion proposed that ‘hate crime legislation can protect communities with protected characteristics while ensuring adequate protection for the freedom of speech and reasonable religious political or other beliefs’.