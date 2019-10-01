Meenan murder accused granted bail

More than 40 stab wounds were inflicted on a man murdered in Derry, the High Court heard on Monday.

Prosecutors said Edward Meenan was subjected to a “vicious” attack last November in the Creggan Street area. Details emerged as bail was granted to one of three men charged with murdering the 52-year-old.

Derek Creswell, 27, of no fixed abode, is allegedly connected by blood found on a T-shirt and shoes. According to a Crown lawyer CCTV footage also put him in the area of the killing on November 25.

A previous court heard Mr. Meenan was attacked after a number of men emerged from a house in the area. When the victim’s body was found in an alleyway he was wearing boxer shorts, with multiple injuries and slice marks detected.

Opposing bail prosecution barrister Natalie Pinkerton said: “There were at least 42 stab wounds to the deceased. It was a vicious attack on this male; anyone capable of carrying out such an attack would be a risk of re-offending.”

Creswell mounted a bid to be released from custody after bail was given to one of his co-accused, Sean Rodgers, 31, from the Little Diamond. Counsel representing Creswell argued that the evidence against him is less significant. Ian Turkington said his client had been staying at a house close to the attack, providing an explanation for any forensic link without being involved as part of a joint enterprise. Granting bail, Mr Justice Colton acknowledged: “This was a truly horrendous crime.” But based on the time Creswell has spent in custody and the release of his co-accused, he ruled it would be unfair to refuse his application. He ordered the defendant to live under curfew at an address outside Derry.