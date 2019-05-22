Meenan murder accused refused bail

A court has heard that one of the men accused of the murder of Edward Meenan told police he knew who had murdered the deceased.

Derry Magistrate’s Court also heard that a ‘detailed account’ was given placing a co-accused at the scene of a bonfire.

Sean Rodgers, of Little Diamond, is charged with the murder of Mr Meenan on November 25, last year.

Opposing an application for bail, an investigating officer said police have concerns the 30-year-old will commit further offences or leave the jurisdiction.

He added that police believed Rodgers would also interfere with witnesses.

The court was told that the defendant had ‘an extensive history of violent offences. ‘

The officer said CCTV placed the defendant near the scene of the murder.

It is further alleged a fire in the back of Rodgers’ mother’s house had been reported to police and a piece of white material, believed to be from the deceased and containing his blood, had been recovered.

The officer said another witness had come forward indicating that Rodgers was one of those at the scene.

He added police also had concerns about the proposed bail address in Clogher, as the previous occupant was murdered three months ago and it would be ‘insensitive’.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the verbal report into the fire meant that ‘at the very least Rodgers appears to be an accessory after the fact’.

He described the accused as ‘clearly a violent man’ and said he would be failing in his duty to the public to release him on bail.

Bail was refused and Rodgers will appear in court again via videolink on June 13.