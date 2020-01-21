Meet Emma Bond - the new PSNI Chief Superintendent for Derry and Strabane

The PSNI has appointed a new Chief Superintendent for Derry City and Strabane District.

Chief Superintendent Emma Bond took up her new position on Monday January 20, 2020.

Chief Superintendent Emma Bond.

CS Bond's appointment will complement the existing senior command team of Superintendent Gordon McCalmont, Chief Inspector Jonny Hunter, Chief Inspector Bob Blemmings and Chief Inspector Rosie Thompson.

CS Bond has previously held senior command team roles in Belfast and Antrim and Newtownabbey Districts and was most recently Head of Innovation and Change Branch.

"We would like to welcome Chief Superintendent Emma Bond as the newly appointed District Commander for Derry City and Strabane," wrote the PSNI on social media.

"The Commander started on Monday and is really looking forward to getting to know her new colleagues and the wider community," they added.