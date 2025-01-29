Men and boys challenged to change attitudes towards women and girls in PSNI and Executive Power to Change campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Men and boys in Derry have been challenged to change their attitudes towards women and girls in a new campaign launched by the PSNI and the Executive this week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Power to Change’ campaign is calling on men to consider their responsibility and how their actions affect others, and is encouraging them to be ‘active bystanders’ and empowering them to safely intervene when they see someone carrying out inappropriate actions or making unwanted comments.

A series of graphics and four scenario videos are being showcased on n social media through targeted ads aimed at men and boys. It will also be visible across the region on buses, in washrooms of hospitality venues, digital posters and billboards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI said it is a priority to tackle this issue at its root causes, with wider public and women’s organisations calling for more intervention to address misogynistic behaviour and cultures that have escalated in the past to more serious situations.

One of the graphics from the new campaign.

Between January 2019 and December 2024, 32 women and girls across the North were killed by men, the PSNI said, adding that between December 2018 and November 2024, 92 attempted murder offences were also recorded where the victim was female.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “This is about empowering men and boys, not isolating them. The bottom line is that they have it, we all have it, the Power to Change.

"It’s time that we men reflected on our own behaviours and attitudes – and those of our friends, family and colleagues - towards women and girls in order to prevent offending and make our society a safer place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Women are not responsible for preventing harassment or misogyny against them. For too long we have communicated ways in which they can keep themselves safe. It’s not right.

“Yes, not all men behave in an inappropriate way towards women and girls but at some point all have stood back and said nothing while it’s happened right in front of them.

“What can men do? Power to Change asks them to think about the impact their behaviour or their friend’s behaviour has on women and girls, and how to step in. Be the person who has that quiet word with a friend or checks if the woman is ok. Encourage them not to do something that they regret.

“This campaign is holding up a mirror to harassing and degrading behaviours that impact women and girls in our communities and focuses on a solution - it’s up to men to step up now and to stop offending before it starts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “Much work has been done by my Department to help make Northern Ireland a safer place for women and girls, including the introduction of upskirting and downblousing legislation, and protection from stalking legislation.

“However, while it is fine to have lots of offences and penalties for egregious behaviour towards women and girls, we need to go upstream and change the attitudes that permit and enable unacceptable behaviours in the first place.

“A zero-tolerance approach to abuse, misogyny and harassment is essential and that can only be achieved when each of us steps up and intervenes when we see examples of inappropriate behaviour.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “The ‘Power to Change’ campaign is another important step forward in our collective effort to end violence against women and girls. Initiatives such as this, and the Change Fund which was launched recently by the Executive Office, focus on bringing real change across our society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dealing with this issue requires tackling the root causes – such as the misogynistic behaviour and harmful attitudes that are all too prevalent.

“I welcome the fact this campaign will encourage men and boys to think about the way they treat and talk to women so that they feel safe and respected.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “I welcome the new ‘Power to Change’ campaign.

“The recent murders of women here are a tragic reminder of the consequences of toxic attitudes and the devastating harm caused by violence against women and girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to focus on prevention and tackling the underlying causes of violence before it starts and this campaign is part of that wider society approach.

“By working together, we can bring about the meaningful change we all want to see. We can create a better society where violence against women and girls is never accepted and where everyone is safe.”

A dedicated website has been developed to support this campaign: https://powertochange.info/

This houses information explaining inappropriate behaviours towards women and girls in our society and how these can escalate to violence, abuse and intimidation. It gives the public tools on how to recognise and address these behaviours safely and take a stand against them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interactive elements have been included within in the form of gamified quizzes. They immerse the player in a real life scenario and test their reactions and judgement, providing guidance throughout on how to reach a conclusion that takes a stand against misogynistic attitudes and behaviours.

‘You have it. They have it. We all have it. The Power to Change’ is the strapline of the new campaign that was launched on Wednesday, January 29, jointly by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Department of Justice and the Executive Office to tackle gender- based violence.

Visit the https://powertochange.info/ website today and find out more on how we all have the Power to Change.