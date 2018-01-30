Men charged with drugs offences

Two men have appeared in court accused of being concerned in the supply of Cannabis.

Mark Fox, (29), of Elaghmore Park, is further charged with possessing Cannabis with intent to supply and simple possession of the Class B drug.

His co-accused, 23-years-old Dale Gerard McMonagle, of Glenabbey Drive, is also charged with attempted possession of Cannabis.

The offences were allegedly committed between May 1, 2015 and June 25, 2015.

The defendants were released on bail to appear in court again on February 22.