Men in 'red hats' in silver van sought after arson attack at Derry property
Police are appealing for information following the arson attack in the Moyglass Place area of Strathfoyle.
Detective Sergeant Ballantine said: “We received a report that a property was on fire at approximately 7.45pm on Saturday, July 5.
“On attendance, along with colleagues from NI Fire and Rescue Service the cause of the fire has been deemed deliberate.
“It was reported that two men, possibly wearing red hats, both with their faces covered with scarves had been seen at the property shortly before the fire started and left the area in a silver van.
“No injuries have been reported.
“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1244 05/07/25.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/