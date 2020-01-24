Men jailed for Christ Church burglary

Two addicts who smashed their way into the Church Of Ireland’s Christ Church through a 19th Century stained glass window, have each been jailed for two years and eight months.

During a search of the church on September 12, 2017 after the burglary was reported to the police, officers found scenes of human defecation inside the building.

One of the men had defecated inside the church’s boiler room and human excrement was smeared on the church organ and on pages which had been ripped from a bible.

Harry Duffy, 25, from Elmwood Terrace and James Anthony Kennedy, 24, from Glenside Park, who had previously clear records, admitted burgling the church and stealing items including a crystal decanter, a surplice and a set of reader’s robes.

They also admitted damaging furnishings and fittings inside the church, including the church organ.

In total they caused an estimated £75,000 worth of damage both inside and outside the church building, for which the diocesan insurers paid £58,500.

Jailing both men, who have mental health disorders, Judge Philip Babington said their behaviour was “quite disgraceful, aggravated as it was by taking place at and within a place of worship.”

He said: “Some of the damage caused was both shocking and disgusting. It caused very great sadness and upset to the members of Christ Church.

“It was also completely senseless, destroying as it did a 19th Century stained glass window and causing over £40,000 worth of damage to a musical instrument, the organ. In addition there was the sentimental loss of a decanter which was given to the church by a family in memory of a deceased daughter”.

The court heard blood found inside the Northland Road Church matched Duffy’s DNA and an imprint from Kennedy’s footwear was also found inside.

Judge Babington said Duffy functioned intellectually at a level equivalent to individuals with a severe learning difficulty and he had significant mental health difficulties, some of which might be linked to a fall he had when aged eleven.

“As it is he has little memory of the offending, is said to have little understanding of the feelings of the church and appears to take little responsibility for what he has done. There is no doubt he has not taken advice and has not taken advantage of assistance that has been offered”, he added.

In relation to Kennedy, Judge Babington said he had been consuming alcohol and drugs since the age of fifteen.

“It is clear he was under the influence of both alcohol and drugs, the drugs being cocaine, at the time of this offending.”

Judge Babington said there was no doubt in his mind that the disinhibiting effects of alcohol and drugs caused both Kennedy and Duffy to behave in the way they did. “Although at first glance one might wonder if there was some religious or sectarian aspect to this offending, I am quite satisfied that this is not the case”, he said.

Judge Babington jailed both men for two years and eight months. Both will serve a portion of the sentence on licence.