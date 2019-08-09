Men’s Action Network forced to close after overnight burglary

The Men’s Action Network in Derry has been forced to close for the day following an overnight burglary in which vital equipment was stolen.

Burglars entered the Patrick Street premises sometime between the office closing on Thursday evening and Friday morning.

“Our premises in Patrick Street will be closed today, due to an overnight burglary. We have had vital equipment stolen that will impact upon our services.

“We aim to reopen on Monday, August 12. Apologies for any inconvenience,” said MAN in a statement.

Police in Derry said they were investigating reports of a burglary at commercial premises in Patrick Street.

At this time it is believed that entry was gained sometime between 5pm on Thursday, August 8 and 8am on Friday, August 9. The investigation is at an early stage and it is unclear at this time what has been taken.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy said: “It’s absolutely awful that someone would do this to a local charity that provides an important service for men from right across the city.

“To the people who would take cholesterol checking equipment from an organisation that gets by with very little funding is absolutely disgusting. Those responsible would need to take a long hard look at themselves.

“The office has had to close for the day and I’m sure many men who had appointments will have had to cancel.”

“That’s the impact it has had.”

Officers at Strand Road have asked anyone with any information to contact them at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 418 09/08/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.