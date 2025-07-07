A Mercedes van has been stolen from the Derry Road area of Strabane.

Police believe whoever was responsible may have tried to break into other vehicles in the area.

A report was received that a blue Mercedes Sprinter van was stolen from the Derry Road area in the early hours of Monday, July 7.

It's reported the vehicle was stolen from a driveway at approximately 2.40am.

There have also been reports of other vehicles in the vicinity being tampered with,” police said.

As police enquiries continue anyone with information about this incident, or who knows where the van is, or is offered a similar van for sale in suspicious circumstances, is asked to call 101, quoting reference 116 of 07/07/25.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has footage from around this time which may be relevant.