Mercedes van stolen and other vehicles were tampered with, say police

By Staff Reporter
Published 7th Jul 2025, 17:19 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 17:19 BST
A Mercedes van has been stolen from the Derry Road area of Strabane.

Police believe whoever was responsible may have tried to break into other vehicles in the area.

A report was received that a blue Mercedes Sprinter van was stolen from the Derry Road area in the early hours of Monday, July 7.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It's reported the vehicle was stolen from a driveway at approximately 2.40am.

PSNIplaceholder image
PSNI

There have also been reports of other vehicles in the vicinity being tampered with,” police said.

As police enquiries continue anyone with information about this incident, or who knows where the van is, or is offered a similar van for sale in suspicious circumstances, is asked to call 101, quoting reference 116 of 07/07/25.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has footage from around this time which may be relevant.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice