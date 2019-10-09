‘Merciless’ shooting in Derry being treated as attempted murder - PSNI

More details surrounding the shooting of a man in Derry have been revealed as police confirmed they are treating the incident at attempted murder.

Detectives in Derry this afternoon spoke about the shooting in the Margaret Street area of the Waterside area of the city last night (Tuesday, October 8).

PSNI Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “Two men, aged 30 and 58, were in their home in Margaret Street when two masked man entered the property at around 8:45pm.

“One of the masked men, armed with what has been described as a handgun, shot at the man aged in his fifties who was in the kitchen. Fortunately he wasn’t physically injured.

“However, as the 30-year-old occupant attempted to flee, he was shot at and sustained an injury to his foot, for which he is receiving medical treatment for in hospital. Both suspects then fled, possibly in a car.

“The gunman is described as being of medium to heavy build, and had his face covered.

“The second suspect is described as being of a thinner build.”

Detective Inspector Winters said police were “working to establish a motive for what was a merciless attack”.

He added: “There is absolutely no justification for this type of brutality, and it is only by sheer luck that we are not dealing with a tragic situation today.

“There were three other occupants in the house at the time of the attack, a woman and two other males, and they have all been left extremely shaken by what took place in their home, somewhere they rightly deserve to feel safe.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in Margaret Street between 8:40pm and 8:50pm last night. Did you see anything you believe may be connected to what happened - any suspicious vehicles, or people acting suspiciously.

“If you have information you believe can assist our investigation, call our detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1838 08/10/19 and tell us what you know. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”