Middleton remembers RUC men Peter Gilgunn and David Montgomery on 53rd anniversary of murders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

DUP MLA Gary Middleton this week marked the anniversary of RUC men Peter Gilgunn and David Montgomery who were shot dead by the IRA in 1972.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is 53 years since the senseless and brutal murders of Sergeant Peter Gilgunn and Constable David Montgomery, two men who were much loved by their family, their friends and the wider community and who served the community during the most fearful of times.

“Those two men were out doing their job when their lives were stolen forever. They were never to return home. Constable David Montgomery, aged just 20, and Sergeant Peter Gilgunn, a husband and a father to an eight-month-old baby son, were killed in the line of duty at 8.30am on this very day — 27 January — in 1972,” Mr. Middleton told MLAs on the men’s anniversary on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officers were shot dead while driving up Creggan Hill on Thursday, January 27, 1972.

Willie Hay, Julie Middleton, Gregory Campbell, Niree McMorris and Gary Middleton remembering Peter Gilgunn and David Montgomery.

"They were the first two police officers to be murdered in Londonderry during the Troubles. Peter and David were driving along the Creggan Road when they were shot and murdered by vile criminals who showed no care or concern for human life.

"The murders of those two RUC officers by IRA terrorists marked a first for Londonderry, but, sadly, there would be many more murders in the remaining years of the Troubles of those who put on the uniform and went out to protect our communities from those who sought to destroy them. Life-altering physical and mental injuries would be inflicted on many more,” said Mr. Middleton.

Describing the lethal attack that claimed the lives of the two officers, Mr. Middleton told MLAs a number of their colleagues were fortunate not to have been killed also.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Peter and David's car came under fire from a number of gunmen as they travelled along the road. One gunman fired from an alleyway, while two others opened fire from 40 yds away. During the attack, another police officer was wounded.

“Two other colleagues escaped injury, no doubt carrying with them the trauma of that terrible atrocity for all their days. According to an RUC spokesperson at the time, the two officers did not have a chance to return fire. The driver managed to accelerate to the RUC station, despite his car being hit 17 times,” he said.

Mr. Middleton vowed that Sergeant Gilgunn and Constable Montgomery would not be forgotten and said it was important to tell their stories and remember their names.

“Today, my thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent people who have been impacted on and all those who continue to mourn their passing, today and every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We must not forget their names or their stories. We must not forget whom they were to their families or the fact that they were innocent. Their stories may not receive the coverage that others' do, but we must remember them. They will not be forgotten,” the Derry DUP MLA told the Stormont Assembly during members’ statements on Monday.