Missing Derry boy (16) spotted outside Belfast shopping centre at 4am

The PSNI in Derry have appealed to the public to come forward with any information that may help them find missing 16 year-old Derry boy,

Daniel Rodger is described as having a slim build, with brown hair and was last seen wearing an Adidas tracksuit.

The police said Daniel went missing from the Chapel Road area in Derry on Thursday evening but explained that he had been seen close to Forestside Shopping Centre in Belfast at approximately 4:00am on Friday.

The policed said they believe that Daniel is with his girlfriend Sophie Stephens.

"If either the two of you are reading this post please get in touch with your family. You are not in any trouble.

"If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Daniel please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1462 of 27/09/18," wrote the PSNI on social media.