The PSNI has thanked the public for their assistance in locating a missing Derry man.

The police made an appeal for help in locating the man on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

A library image of a black Volkswagen Up.

The only details given were that the missing person was driving a black Volkwagen Up with the number plate JFZ 6690.

"Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating JFZ6690. Black VW UP, this gentleman has been located safe and well," said the PSNI.