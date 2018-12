PSNI in Derry have made an appeal to the public to help locate a missing person who is currently driving a black Volkswagen Up.

The number plate on the vehicle reads JFZ 6690.

A library image of a black Volkswagen Up.

If you see this car you should report it immediately by telephoning 101 quoting reference 609 11/12/18

The PSNI did not issue a photograph or any other details about the missing person.