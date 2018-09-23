Missing Derry woman ‘may have gotten on a flight’

The PSNI said a missing Derry woman they are trying to locate “may have gotten on a flight”.

Nineteen year-old, Sinead Murphy, was last seen in the Galliagh area of Derry on Friday at 10:30am.

Sinead was wearing a green shirt and blue jeans when she went missing.

“Sinead may have gotten on a flight. Enquiries continue into this,” said the PSNI.

“If anyone has information of Sinead’s whereabouts or is able to get in contact with her, please let us know on 101 quoting incident reference number 1335 of 21/09/18,” police added.