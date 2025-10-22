Missing person appeal launched in Derry for 63-year-old man Seamus Quinn

Police in Derry are seeking the public’s help in locating a 63-year-old man who was last seen in the city side on Tuesday morning.

The PSNI described Seamus Quinn, 63, as being of medium build with short grey hair and 5’8” tall. He may be wearing glasses and is possibly in grey and orange Brookes running shoes, although the police said his exact clothing is unknown. Seamus is believed to drive a red Renault Kadjar, with a partial registration number ending in 7441.

“Should you know of Seamus’s whereabouts, or have seen this car today, please contact Police on 999 quoting serial 1476 of 21/10/2025,” a PSNI spokesperson said.