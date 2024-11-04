MLA speaks of ‘profound violation of human rights’ following Derry sexual assaults

A local MLA has described violence against women and girls as a ‘profound violation of human rights’ after a series of sexual assaults in Derry.

SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin called for a strengthened response and for people to make a clear stand.

"Just this past week we have witnessed four reported sexual assaults against women in Derry, a grim reminder of the far too many women in our communities who still live in fear. Each woman will have to live with the trauma of their experience.

"Violence against women is a profound violation of human rights, a pervasive injustice and a crisis that crosses all social, economic and cultural boundaries.

"This violence - whether it is domestic abuse, sexual assault, stalking, trafficking or harassment - leaves deep and lasting scars on those who experience it.

"It impacts not only individuals but entire families and communities struggling to heal from the trauma and their loss,” the Foyle MLA told colleagues at the Stormont Assembly on Monday.

Mrs. McLaughlin said now was a moment for a ‘strengthened response and an unwavering commitment to change’.

"We must take a clear stand. Violence against women and girls is unacceptable. The Executive must allocate greater investment into the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls strategic framework, accelerate the delivery of this framework and work closely with front line services to ensure that they are very well supported.

"We need comprehensive, well-funded support systems that ensure shelters, hotlines, counselling and legal services are accessible to every single survivor,” she said.

She called for education on healthy relationships, respect and consent to be prioritised and for perpetrators to be held accountable.

"Too often the victims are silenced and made to feel at fault while abusers face few consequences. A strong, compassionate justice system is essential, prepared to act swiftly and effectively to protect victims and prevent future violence.

"Addressing violence against women and girls also means confronting the structural inequalities that make women vulnerable in the first place.

"Women must be empowered with equal opportunities and included in decision-making at every level. Let us seize this opportunity to reform and reaffirm our commitment to action and strengthen our resolve. This is not just an issue for women alone. It is our shared responsibility. We need to stamp it out,” she said.