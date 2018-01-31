Money stolen from house in Derry

Police are appealing for witnesses after a sum of money was stolen from a house in Derry on Tuesday.

Detectives believe the burglary of a house in the Sperrin Park area occurred on Tuesday afternoon/evening.

Detective Constable Richard Donnell said: “It was reported that sometime between 2pm and 8:30pm entry was forced to the property, which was unoccupied at the time, and a sum of money was taken.

“We would appeal to anyone with information about this incident which could help with our investigation to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1320 of 30/1/18."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.