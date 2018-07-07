Mother and son remanded in custody

A mother and son have appeared in court accused of harassing a neighbour.

Adrienne O’Reilly (50) and her 19-years-old son, Michael James O’Reilly, both with an address at Clooney Mews, are charged with harassment between April 1 and July 2.

Adrienne O’Reilly faces further charges of common assault, criminal damage and resisting and obstructing police.

Michael O’Reilly is also accused of indecent exposure and assaulting, resisting and obstructing police.

There was no application for bail and the defendants were remanded in custody.