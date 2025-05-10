Motorbike rider fires shots at property in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 10th May 2025, 22:21 BST
Updated 10th May 2025, 22:32 BST
Detectives are investigating after shots were fired at a property in Derry.

Shortly after 1am on Saturday, May 10 it was reported that a motorbike had pulled up outside a residential property in Shantallow Avenue and fired multiple gun shots before leaving the area.

This is believed to have occurred between 11.30pm and 12.30am. The occupant of the property was not injured. Detectives are asking anyone with information, or who may have captured footage of this, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 81 10/05/25.

