Motorbike seized in early-morning operation

Police have seized a motorcycle after noticing suspicious activity close to a business premises in the city this morning.

Detailing the incident in a post on the PSNI Foyle Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Ballyarnett NPT on mobile patrol this morning (when you were snoring) observed a car and this big yoke acting suspiciously at the rear of Whites Shop, Drumleck Gardens.

“We pulled up to have a friendly chat but they didn’t appear to like the cut of our jib and swiftly left the area.”

The spokesperson added: “The big yoke left too swiftly and after a few hairy manoeuvres between Shantallow and St Eithne’s Park, it was located abandoned by its rude rider.

“We would still like to speak with the rider of the seized bike. Please feel free to come and speak with us at your earliest convenience. We don’t bite.”