Motorcycle stolen in Galliagh area of Derry, police appeal for information
A motorcycle has been stolen in Galliagh.
Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses.
The theft of a Yamaha MT 125 motorcycle occurred between the evening of June 6 and the afternoon of June 7 in the Fergleen Park area.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Should you have been offered a bike matching this description for sale, or seen one being advertised in suspicious circumstances (price too good to be true etc), or have any information to assist Police to locate it, please contact Police quoting CC835-07/06/24.”