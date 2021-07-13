Murder investigation as Co. Derry woman dies following reported stabbing; man hospitalised

The incident occurred in a property on the Seacoast Road.

The investigation follows a report of a stabbing in Limavady. A man has also been hospitalised.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “We received a report, just after 8.20pm, that a woman had been stabbed at a property in the Sea Coast Road area of Limavady.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A man, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“Our enquiries are at any early stage. However, I would appeal to anyone with information, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2211 of 12/07/21.”