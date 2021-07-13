Murdered woman (37) was on holidays in Northern Ireland - PSNI arrest man (53)

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene in the Sea Coast Road area of Limavady.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell confirmed a 53 year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of the woman's murder.

“We received a report, just after 8.20pm, that a woman had been stabbed at an outdoor accommodation site on Seacoast Road.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service but, sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 37 years old.

“A man, aged 53 years old, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of her murder, and he remains in custody this morning."